Monex Caspian international summit takes place in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

Trend:

The international Monex Caspian Summit is held in Azerbaijan as part of the InnoFest innovation festival on May 30-31, 2019, Trend reports.

According to the strategic roadmap approved by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, all services provided by Azerbaijani banks will have to be provided in electronic format by 2025.

The organization of the Monex Caspian Summit is aimed at developing new business opportunities in Azerbaijan, strengthening cooperation ties and identifying the latest trends.

The summit, organized with the support of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, is attended by over 300 local and foreign companies, and over 70 speakers and representatives from about 50 countries.

story will be updated

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news