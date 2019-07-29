Gold price up in Azerbaijan

29 July 2019 10:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Rovshan Badalov – Trend:

Gold price increased in Azerbaijan on July 29 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold increased by 7.5055 manats to 2,414.4080 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0173 manats to 27.8576 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 1.4535 manats to 1,473.6110 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 0.7055 manats to 2,599.2405 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

July 29, 2019

July 26, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,414.4080

2,406.9025

Silver

XAG

27.8576

27.8749

Platinum

XPT

1,473.6110

1,472.1575

Palladium

XPD

2,599.2405

2,598.5350

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on July 29)

----

