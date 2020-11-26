Belavia resumes regular flights from Baku to Minsk in early December
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26
Trend:
Belavia airlines resumes regular flights from the capital of Azerbaijan to Belarus' Minsk on December 4, Trend reports citing "Minsk-Novosti".
Flights are scheduled four times a week - on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. However, flights will be carried out only in one direction: with a departure from Baku at 4:15 am (local time) and arrival in the Belarusian capital at 6:50 am (local time).
