Automatic HEPPs to appear on Azerbaijan's liberated lands by year-end - ministry

As many as 13 automatic hydroelectric power plants (HEPPs) will be built in Azerbaijani territories, previously liberated from Armenian occupation (Karabakh, and 7 surrounding districts), Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the country Rauf Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

The deputy minister made the remark at the Azerbaijani-German forum entitled ‘Sustainable Development of Water Infrastructure in Azerbaijan’.

According to Hajiyev, the priority issue in this area is to ensure the protection of Azerbaijan's water resources.

“We are recording a decrease in the volume of water resources in Azerbaijan. In order to ensure the sustainability of water resources, a plan for their use has been developed. In addition, other relevant plans and strategies have been developed and submitted to the country’s Cabinet of Ministers,” Hajiyev said.

The deputy minister noted the presence of rich water resources on the liberated lands.

“Following the monitoring conducted, facts of water pollution in the liberated territories were revealed,” Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev also stated that water resources in these areas are being used for agricultural purposes, for the generation of electricity, as well as for personal use.

The deputy minister invited the international organizations to take part in the implementation of projects in the sphere of water resources in Azerbaijan.