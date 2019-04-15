Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times

15 April 2019 09:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 24 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said April 15, Trend reports.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Assets of Iranian bank’s Baku branch grow almost 10%
Finance 07:34
Azerbaijani alcoholic beverage producer eyes to export wine to China
Economy 14 April 14:10
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 26 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14 April 09:40
Pakistani pharmaceutical company eyes to enter Azerbaijani market
Economy 14 April 09:37
Where do businessmen prefer to invest in Azerbaijan?
Finance 14 April 09:02
Iranian-Azerbaijani railway to facilitate trade turnover
Economy 13 April 21:05
Latest
Volkswagen pushes battery partners to build Gigafactories
World 09:38
Iran`s Qazvin exports products for $700M
Economy 09:24
Russian rating agency expects low inflation in Azerbaijan
Finance 09:22
Ukrainian industrial giant eyes to enter Azerbaijani market
Economy 09:21
Iran should focus on export-oriented production, says minister
Finance 09:20
Turkmenistan's GDP grows significantly since early 2019
Economy 09:18
Uzbekistan, China plan to create joint investment fund
Economy 09:16
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan plan to increase volume of trade
Economy 09:14
One dead, another person injured after shooting at church in Canada
Other News 08:38