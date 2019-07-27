Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 18 times

27 July 2019 10:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 18 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on July 27, Trend reports.

The Armenian armed forces were using sniper rifles.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani MFA: Azerbaijan retains right to respond appropriately to such provocations by Armenia
Politics 26 July 15:37
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 19 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 July 09:55
Next ceasefire monitoring to be held on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian armed forces
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 24 July 10:59
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 17 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 24 July 09:57
Azerbaijani State Committee: Armenian armed forces destroyed 17 mosques in Aghdam alone
Politics 23 July 15:33
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 18 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 23 July 09:59
Latest
Eight killed in quake, aftershocks in Philippines, 60 injured
Other News 10:30
Uzbekistan may establish permanent imports of agricultural products to Russian region
Economy 10:19
India urges Iran to free all its crew after nine released
Other News 10:00
Swiss companies to build new terminal in Uzbek airport
Economy 09:59
Kazakhstan to launch fire-resistant construction materials manufacturing (Exclusive)
Economy 09:56
Eni discovers 350 mmboe of exploration resources in H1 2019
Oil&Gas 09:56
Snam, IP agree to build 26 new natgas refueling plants in Italy
Oil&Gas 09:46
Axpo concludes power purchase agreement for solar power in Germany for first time
Oil&Gas 09:38
China's industrial profits fall in June, add to fears of slowdown
Other News 09:33