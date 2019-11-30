Defense Ministry: Killing of Azerbaijani soldier - another lie

30 November 2019 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Information about the alleged killing of a soldier of the Azerbaijani army Sabuhi Gashimov in the Agdam direction of the frontline, disseminated by the Armenian media, is another lie, Trend reports referring to the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry Nov. 30.

“We officially declare that the Azerbaijani army hasn’t suffered any losses and there is no soldier with that name,” the ministry noted.

“Recently, the Armenian side, several times spread false information about the situation on the frontline, thereby trying to create the ground for the implementation of provocations,” the Azerbaijani ministry said. “We urge the Armenian side to refrain from such acts and warn the enemy that any of its activities will be immediately and decisively suppressed by units of the Azerbaijani army.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

