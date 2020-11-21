Positions of Moscow and Baku on restoring peace in Karabakh coincide - Lavrov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.21

Trend:

The positions of Moscow and Baku on creating conditions for the restoration of interconfessional and interethnic peace in Nagorno-Karabakh region completely coincide, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said following the visit of the Russian delegation to Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Our positions also completely coincide with regard to the need to create conditions for the restoration of interconfessional, interethnic peace, coexistence and reconciliation," he said.

He added that during talks held Nov. 21, a number of specific areas that will contribute to this and which the Russian Federation will jointly implement together with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides were discussed.