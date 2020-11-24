Any result that acceptable for Azerbaijan - acceptable for Turkey too, FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

Trend:

Any result that is acceptable for Azerbaijan is acceptable for Turkey as well, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports on Nov. 24.

Reminding that the ceasefire [in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict] was restored as a result of the declaration signed by the president of Russia, the president of Azerbaijan and prime minister of Armenia on November 10, the minister stressed that he supports this document.

"Firstly, the justice of Azerbaijan and its territorial integrity was reaffirmed in the declaration," Cavusoglu said. "Secondly, Azerbaijan tried to liberate territories that had been under occupation for almost 30 years. Some of the territories were liberated as a result of a counteroffensive, the rest part - following the negotiations."

"Thirdly, internally displaced people from the territories that remained under occupation will return home," the minister said. "Fourthly, a land route between Nakhchivan and Azerbaijan will be laid. We will take part in monitoring the observance of the ceasefire regime at Azerbaijan’s request."

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.