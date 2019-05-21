Azerbaijan to take part in PACE Bureau & Standing Committee meetings in Paris

21 May 2019 18:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Paris will host meetings of the Bureau and the Standing Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) May 23-24, Trend reports.

Samad Seyidov, head of the Azerbaijani parliamentary committee on international relations and interparliamentary ties, head of the permanent delegation of Azerbaijan to PACE, will take part in these meetings.

The meetings’ participants will discuss issues related to the creation of a new political group in PACE, the election of a new secretary general in the Council of Europe, the results of presidential elections held in Ukraine and Northern Macedonia, the upcoming presidential election in Kazakhstan, and discussions will be held to observe the parliamentary elections that will be held in Ukraine.

Seyidov will deliver speech at the meetings.

