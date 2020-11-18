Scale of destruction in Fuzuli shows how far Armenia is from civilized world - top official (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

Trend:

Only facade of buildings has been left in Fuzuli. The scale and magnitude of destruction in deoccupied Fuzuli region of Azerbaijan shows how far Armenia is from civilized world. Vandalism and barbarism, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"It is not rain forest or jungle. It is also not city of apocalypse. It is ruins of Fuzuli city of Azerbaijan. Razed to ground and abandoned. Let the international community see the vandalism of Armenia. Deliberate destruction and pillage of property, cultural heritage", said President Assistant.

Hikmet Hajiyev also wrote that in 455 A.D Rome city burned and pillaged by tribes called Vandals.

"Their reputation sealed for all of history as synonymous with their act of destruction-Vandalism. After seeing Armenia's destruction in once prosperous Fuzuli city vandalism may have new synonyms".