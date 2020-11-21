Not everyone immediately perceived 9 November statement correctly, attempted to interpret it through prism of geopolitical games - Russian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Trend:

Not everyone immediately perceived the 9 November statement correctly, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov said while being received by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“We highly appreciated the position of Azerbaijan in support of the 9 November statement. As you said, dear Ilham Heydar oglu, not everyone immediately perceived this agreement correctly, trying to interpret it not from the point of view of the result, which consisted in stopping the bloodshed, in the transition to a peaceful life, in establishing a recovery process, and in solving humanitarian problems, and attempted to interpret it through the prism of geopolitical games, which, of course, does not meet the requirements of the modern world. We particularly appreciate the fact that the President of Azerbaijan, dear Ilham Heydar oglu, always emphasizes the task of reconciliation in this region, which, as we are deeply convinced, is the whole point of further work if we really think about the people and not about some introduced interests,” Lavrov said.