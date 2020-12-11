We do not want to close doors for Armenia - President of Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

Trend:

My Brother has just touched on the issue of a platform. To be honest, I also attach great importance to this. He said that if necessary, we can create a six-sided platform, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a joint statement for the press with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“This was accepted by Mr. Putin. What is a six-sided platform? Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran, Georgia, and Armenia – if it accepts and corresponds to it – then it can also get a place on this platform. So there are plans to build a regional peace through a six-party platform,” he said.

“Of course, there are tasks the regional peace sets before countries of the region. This includes infrastructure, political, diplomatic and many other issues. I told my Brother today that if positive steps are taken on this issue, then we will open the doors as well. It would be sufficient if these positive steps start to be taken. We do not want to close the doors to Armenia either because we want to become doves of peace, to take peaceful steps. Moreover, we have no problems with the Armenian people. Our problem is with the Armenian government. There are over one hundred thousand Armenians in my country. Among them, there are those who have received our citizenship and those who did not. But we treat them as guests in our country. Why? Because we have no dislike for people. The goal is, in particular, the formation and strengthening of this peace. We must take our actions in accordance with this,” Erdogan said.