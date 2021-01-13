Azerbaijani FM visits Azerbaijani embassy in Pakistan (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13
Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov visited the Azerbaijani embassy in Islamabad during an official visit to Pakistan, Trend reports on Jan. 13 referring to the information posted on the official Twitter account of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
The minister laid flowers at the bust of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev and wrote a note in the memory book of the embassy.
Latest
Armenia did not completely destroy one mosque in Aghdam because they needed to have some landmark - President Aliyev
Liberation of historical lands of Azerbaijan is historical event because we did almost what seemed to be impossible - President Aliyev
Material damage will be evaluated with assistance of well-known international companies - President of Azerbaijan
Armenia was converting ancient Caucasian Albanian churches into Armenian churches - President Aliyev
Country which kept these lands under occupation wanted to destroy traces of Azerbaijani culture - President Aliyev