Azerbaijani FM visits Azerbaijani embassy in Pakistan (PHOTO)

Politics 13 January 2021 18:24 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani FM visits Azerbaijani embassy in Pakistan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov visited the Azerbaijani embassy in Islamabad during an official visit to Pakistan, Trend reports on Jan. 13 referring to the information posted on the official Twitter account of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The minister laid flowers at the bust of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev and wrote a note in the memory book of the embassy.

