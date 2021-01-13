Azerbaijan discloses number of facilities destroyed in Tartar as result of Armenian aggression

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The process of assessing the damage caused to civilian facilities in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district as a result of the shelling of civilian settlements by the Armenian Armed Forces is nearing completion, State Commission member Gubad Heydarov told Trend on Jan. 13.

“The members of the Commission reviewed 90 percent of the territories in Tartar district,” Heydarov said. "A total of 3,800 facilities were reviewed, 34 of which are social, 24 are administrative buildings, 102 are business facilities, 76 of them are completely in disrepair and cannot be restored. The rest structures are houses and facilities that need restoration and repair. About 600 more facilities will be reviewed, the owners of which have applied to the Commission."