Armenia committed crimes against humanity - Malaysian ambassador to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 8

Armenia has committed crimes against humanity, against the environment, Malaysian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dato Yubazlan Bin Yusof said, Trend reports.

Yubazlan made the remark at a press conference dedicated to the results of the visits to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam and Ganja by the delegation of the Contact Group of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

"We have witnessed the consequences of the crimes committed by Armenia during the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan. These are crimes against humanity," he said.