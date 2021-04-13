Azerbaijan was conducting not just war of 21st century, but also war of new morality – President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 13

With respect to our behavior during the war, from the very beginning it was very clear that Azerbaijan is conducting not just the war of the 21st century, but also the war of new morality, if I may say so, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the ‘A New Look at the South Caucasus: Post-Conflict Development and Cooperation’ conference at ADA University in Baku on April 13, 2021, Trend reports.

The president went on to say that upon his orders, the Azerbaijani army was behaving with dignity, in a moderate way, and do the maximum not to damage any civilians.

"And the fact that there have been less than 40 victims on the Armenian side among civilians, clearly demonstrates that, because we were liberating territories. Some of these territories were illegally inhabited. Therefore, our attacks, our technical capability was aimed only on military objects. And those less than 40 victims of the Armenian side - most of them were participating in military operations. There were civilians who were recruited to the military units, and they were part of military operations,” Azerbaijani president said.

“The way how we treated those who were left behind, also is a clear demonstration of human nature of our policy and human behavior of our army. There were several elderly people left behind, for instance in the province of Hadrut. And when our soldiers came, they saw this - people were frightened. The elderly people spoke very good Azerbaijani, because they lived together with Azerbaijanis. And they were taken to the hospital. They were treated in our hospitals,” Azerbaijani president said.

"And when we decided, and the Red Cross was involved, to return them back, the Armenians refused to receive them. One of the elderly, who was in poor health condition, they refused to receive him, because they said 'we don't want to take care of him'. So, we together with Red Cross put him in a hospital in Azerbaijan," the president added.