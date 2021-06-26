After war, relevant instructions were given, new contracts were signed and process of purchasing new weapons continues - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26

Trend:

After the war, relevant instructions were given, new contracts were signed and the process of purchasing new weapons, equipment and machinery based on modern technologies continues, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said addressing the meeting with a leadership and a group of military personnel of Azerbaijani Army on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day at Gulustan Palace, Trend reports.

“The structural reforms of our Armed Forces have been approved. I can say that the number of our Armed Forces personnel will be increased. We will, of course, increase our military strength by properly analyzing the results and course of the second Karabakh war. Armenia, on the other hand, will not be able to restore not only its military power and its crushed army. If they do not renounce their hostile policies against us, they will have a very limited chance of restoring any economic activity. So we will continue to grow stronger,” the head of state said.