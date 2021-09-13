Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Army visits mausoleum of Ataturk in Ankara

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Trend:

First Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev, who is on an official visit to Turkey, visited the Anıtkabir mausoleum, where the founder of the Turkish Republic Mustafa Kemal Atatürk rests.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry delegation laid a wreath at the grave of the Turkish national leader and paid tribute to his memory, Trend reports, referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army left an entry in the Book of Honorary Guests.