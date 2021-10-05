We ended the war with Victory, now we have started a period of peace with victory and we will end it with victory too - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5

Trend:

You have probably seen the road you used to come here. Notice how beautiful the road is. A 4-6 lane road is being built to Jabrayil. The Armenian leadership wanted to build a road to Jabrayil. But it was left unfinished, just like all their other dreams. We are building a road to Jabrayil. We have the right to do that. It will be one of the best roads. I have given a special task to make it wide, so that people citizens coming to Jabrayil can travel comfortably. The Zangazur corridor passing through it will also use this road, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the meeting with members of the general public of Jabrayil, Trend reports.

“The master plan of the city of Jabrayil will be presented to you, the people of Jabrayil. We will look at this plan together. If you are happy, we will approve this plan. These are our plans. We ended the war with Victory. Now we have started a period of peace with victory and we will end it with victory too,” the head of state said.