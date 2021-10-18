Khudaferin Bridge is proof of talent of Azerbaijani people - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18

Trend:

The Khudaferin Bridge is a national treasure of the Azerbaijani people, proof of the talent of the Azerbaijani people, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the meeting with general public of the Fuzuli district, Trend reports.

“Touching upon this history today, I just wanted to share my position and my thoughts with you and the people of Azerbaijan. It will be another historic day tomorrow – the liberation of Khudaferin settlement. On 18 October, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces reached the Khudaferin Bridge and hoisted the Azerbaijani flag over it. The Khudaferin Bridge is a national treasure of the Azerbaijani people, proof of the talent of the Azerbaijani people. We are justifiably proud of this magnificent architectural work belonging to the people of Azerbaijan,” Azerbaijani president said.

“The war has been consigned to history now. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been consigned to history and we must look to the future. We are creating this future today. We are creating it with our own hands. I am confident that all our plans, as well as all the goals stated so far, will be met. We will achieve these goals, strengthen our country, strengthen our army and ensure the safe life of the Azerbaijani people. Of course, we will return the IDPs who have suffered for 30 years, including moral suffering, to their native lands as soon as possible. I congratulate you again and wish you continued success and good health,” the head of state said.