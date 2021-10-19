Azerbaijani army starts command post exercises in Lachin district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.19
Trend:
Command-staff exercises began in Lachin disitrict on October 19 in accordance with the plan for the preparation of the ground forces of the Azerbaijani army for 2021, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense.
