Azerbaijan shares data on mine clearance on border with Iran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

The engineering and fortification units of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan have cleared mines and unexploded ordnance from 25 hectares of the country's liberated lands on the Azerbaijani-Iranian border since the beginning of November, Trend reports citing the SBS.

According to the information, 38 PMN-2 antipersonnel mines were found and neutralized during the reporting period.

It is noted that the installation of engineering fences was completed on a 1,230-meter section along the state border, and work continues on a 1,300-meter section.