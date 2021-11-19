Azerbaijan shares data on mine clearance on border with Iran (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19
By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:
The engineering and fortification units of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan have cleared mines and unexploded ordnance from 25 hectares of the country's liberated lands on the Azerbaijani-Iranian border since the beginning of November, Trend reports citing the SBS.
According to the information, 38 PMN-2 antipersonnel mines were found and neutralized during the reporting period.
It is noted that the installation of engineering fences was completed on a 1,230-meter section along the state border, and work continues on a 1,300-meter section.
