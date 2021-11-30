Azerbaijan reveals names of dead and wounded in military helicopter crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Trend:

The State Border Service has published the names of the military who died and were injured in the crash of a military helicopter at the Garaheybat training ground in the Khizi district, Trend reports.

The names of the victims:

Colonel Fizuli Ali Javadov

Lieutenant Colonel Emil Nazirov

Major Elmir Hasanov

Major Emil Shahid

Major Elbrus Akhmadov

Major Emil Akhmadkhanov

Major Emil Aliyev

Captain of the Medical Service Jeyhun Akhmadkhanov

Captain Javid Bayramli

Captain Hayyam Aliyev

Captain Teymur Garaisayev

Lieutenant Abdulla Suleymanov

Senior Lieutenant Farid Nagiyev

Worker Elchin Nabiyev

In addition, it is reported as a result of the accident, two soldiers on board survived - Lieutenant Colonel Emil Jafarov and Captain Ramin Adilov.

Note that on November 30, at about 10:40 am (GMT+4), a military helicopter of the State Border Service crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat aviation range.