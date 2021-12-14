NATO Sec-Gen expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14
Trend:
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports on Dec. 14.
"Azerbaijan made a great contribution to our mission in Afghanistan, played an important role in ensuring the security of the Kabul airport and in the evacuation process," Stoltenberg said during a joint press conference with President Aliyev in Brussels.
“Thank you for all your efforts and support,” the secretary general added.
