NATO Sec-Gen expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

Trend:

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports on Dec. 14.

"Azerbaijan made a great contribution to our mission in Afghanistan, played an important role in ensuring the security of the Kabul airport and in the evacuation process," Stoltenberg said during a joint press conference with President Aliyev in Brussels.

“Thank you for all your efforts and support,” the secretary general added.