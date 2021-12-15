Brussels meeting: Azerbaijan sets stage for more concrete action in region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15

Trend:

A joint meeting was held between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels on Dec. 14.

In a statement following the meeting, Charles Michel called for a comprehensive peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia to establish peace in the South Caucasus.

Michel stated that the commitments arising from the statements of November 10, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021 must be fulfilled. According to the statement, for the first time, the issue of the missing was included in the EU agenda and the need to clarify their fate was emphasized.

The statement expresses the EU's support for the creation of communication infrastructure in the region, the opening and development of communication lines between the countries. It was emphasized that the organization will even support these projects at the expense of economic and investment resources.

Commenting on the results of the meeting in Brussels, the former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza told Trend that one of the important results was that Armenia agreed to start building a railway, which actually means laying a railway along the Zangazur corridor.

“This was a difficult decision for Pashinyan due to pressure from the political opposition in Armenia, which stated that any cooperation with Azerbaijan on the implementation of the agreements of November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021 is tantamount to treason. An important result of the meeting in Brussels is that Armenia agreed to start implementing agreements on cooperation in the field of infrastructure,” he said.

Another important point, according to the former ambassador, is that in fact, the President of the European Council Charles Michel called on Armenia to fulfill the agreements already signed.

“Despite the fact that in the trilateral agreements Armenia agreed to open transit roads connecting it with Azerbaijan and Turkey, in reality, the country did not fulfill its obligations. Michel also called on the parties to negotiate a comprehensive peace agreement, and that will include demarcating the Azerbaijan-Armenia international border. It is in the interest of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia, all of NATO and EU that these agreements get implemented,” Bryza said.

In fact, the Brussels meeting became a continuation of the Sochi meeting and further strengthened the Sochi agreements. Azerbaijan was able to impose more specific obligations and responsibilities on Armenia.