Six of Azerbaijan's soldiers from second Karabakh war registered as missing (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. Six Azerbaijani servicemen who participated in second Karabakh war were registered by the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons as missing, Secretary, Head of the working group of the state commission Ismayil Akhundov said, Trend reports.

Akhundov made the statement at the conference on "Identification of Missing Persons - Humanitarian Approach", dedicated to the International Day of Missing Persons and organized by the commission.

He noted that in accordance with the trilateral statement [signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders on November 10, 2020 following the second Karabakh war], as a result of urgent search activities carried out with the direct participation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh in accordance with the trilateral statement] and the International Committee of the Red Cross, most of the remains of the missing Azerbaijani servicemen were removed from the liberated territories and, after identification, handed over to their families.

"Unfortunately, despite the necessary measures related to the search for six of our servicemen who took part in the second Karabakh war, it wasn’t possible to establish their fate, and they were registered by the state commission as missing during the second Karabakh war. The fact that their fate is is still unknown, is painful for each of us," said the working group’s head.