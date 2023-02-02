Turkish, Azerbaijani, Georgian defense ministers meet in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar traveled to Kars to observe the work of the Distinguished Visitors Day of the international exercises “Winter Exercises - 2023”, Turkish Ministry of National Defense said, Trend reports.

Hulusi Akar and the Turkish Armed Forces command accompanying him were met at the airport by the Governor of Kars Türker Öksüz, the Commander of the 3rd Army Lieutenant General Yavuz Türkgenci and other officials.

Hulusi Akar also met Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov at the airport, who arrived in Türkiye to participate in the Distinguished Visitors Day.

Later, Akar held a trilateral meeting with Zakir Hasanov and Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze.