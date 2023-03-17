Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers shares number of adopted resolutions, signed orders in 2022 (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:11)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers adopted 462 resolutions and signed 820 orders in 2022, Trend reports via the report of the Cabinet of Ministers on its activities in 2022.

"As a result of the successful and purposeful domestic and foreign policy pursued under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, our country's international prestige is growing, the economy is developing, the defense capability is being strengthened, and the social situation of the population is improving," he said.

Ali Asadov added that the past year was marked by successful reforms in the socio-political life of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani Parliament is holding a meeting for the discussion of the report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2022. The meeting is attended by PM Ali Asadov and members of the government.