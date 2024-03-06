Hikmet Hajiyev discusses regional issues with Turkish Deputy FM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev received Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Yasin Ekrem Serim, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its page on X, Trend reports.

“As part of the visit to Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister Yasin Ekrem Serim was received by the Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev. Regional issues were discussed at the meeting,” the statement said.