Syrian Idlib's population to benefit from Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The humanitarian aid sent by Azerbaijan is intended for the destitute population of Idlib, the spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizade told reporters during the dispatch of the first humanitarian aid caravan from Azerbaijan to Syria at the Absheron logistical center, Trend reports.

“In accordance with the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in order to assist the population suffering from the humanitarian crisis in Syria, on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it is envisaged to send a corresponding caravan of humanitarian aid to the Syrian Arab Republic. The humanitarian cargo includes about 200 tons of food and food products. The trucks are expected to reach Syria after passing through Georgia and Türkiye and then through the Chobanbey checkpoint and will be sent to Idlib city. It is planned that the aid will be distributed to the destitute population of Idlib city through the Turkish AFAD organization,” he said.

He claims that the Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister's delegation is visiting Syria.

“Relevant meetings were held with the transitional government and the Foreign Ministry, and cooperation between Syria and Azerbaijan was discussed. As is known, the Azerbaijani embassy in Syria has been inactive since 2012. The subject of discussion at these meetings was also the issue of restoring the embassy's activity. After the fall of the Assad regime, Azerbaijan intends to take steps to ensure stability in Syria and restore the country. These issues are coordinated jointly with brotherly Turkey. Our actions in this direction will be continued,” Hajizade added.

The first caravan with humanitarian aid left Azerbaijan for Syria today. The caravan consists of 10 cars with about 200 tons of food and food products.

