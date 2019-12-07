Azerbaijani gymnast wins gold medal in Tokyo (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Alexei Karatashev won a gold medal among tumbling gymnasts aged 11-12 at 27th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Tokyo, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Having won a ticket to the finals in the classification stage, the graduate of the Baku School of Gymnastics Alexei Karatashev was the first in the finals, gaining 62,700 points.

In honor of the winner, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was sounded at the new Ariake Arena, where gymnastics competitions of the Tokyo Olympic Games will be held in 2020.

Performing in the synchronized program among trampoline gymnasts aged 11-12, Huseyn Abbasov and Magsud Magsudov, for the first time in the history of Azerbaijani gymnastics, won a silver medal in this type of competition.

