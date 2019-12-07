Azerbaijani gymnast wins gold medal in Tokyo (PHOTO)

7 December 2019 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Alexei Karatashev won a gold medal among tumbling gymnasts aged 11-12 at 27th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Tokyo, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Having won a ticket to the finals in the classification stage, the graduate of the Baku School of Gymnastics Alexei Karatashev was the first in the finals, gaining 62,700 points.

In honor of the winner, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was sounded at the new Ariake Arena, where gymnastics competitions of the Tokyo Olympic Games will be held in 2020.

Performing in the synchronized program among trampoline gymnasts aged 11-12, Huseyn Abbasov and Magsud Magsudov, for the first time in the history of Azerbaijani gymnastics, won a silver medal in this type of competition.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Azerbaijani gymnast wins gold medal in Tokyo (PHOTO)
  • Azerbaijani gymnast wins gold medal in Tokyo (PHOTO)
  • Azerbaijani gymnast wins gold medal in Tokyo (PHOTO)
  • Azerbaijani gymnast wins gold medal in Tokyo (PHOTO)
  • Azerbaijani gymnast wins gold medal in Tokyo (PHOTO)
  • Azerbaijani gymnast wins gold medal in Tokyo (PHOTO)
  • Azerbaijani gymnast wins gold medal in Tokyo (PHOTO)
  • Azerbaijani gymnast wins gold medal in Tokyo (PHOTO)
Related news
Exciting and bright: Winners of relay competitions of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation determined
Society 14:16
Azerbaijani trampoliners become silver medalists for first time in country’s gymnastics history (PHOTO)
Society 6 December 20:20
Azerbaijani gymnast Mina Abbasova wins 4 medals in 1 month (PHOTO)
Society 3 December 09:32
ECB's Villeroy urges Germany to use fiscal tools 'quickly' to spur growth
Europe 28 November 09:32
Japan imperial couple rides through Tokyo in grand enthronement parade
Other News 10 November 12:30
New doping test procedure may be launched at 2020 Games in Tokyo
Other News 6 November 01:02
Latest
German Vollert eyes to implement in Affordable Housing project in Azerbaijan
Construction 18:03
Azerbaijan's AzVIRT LLC soon to begin reconstruction of road in Kyrgyzstan
Construction 16:58
Head coach: Participants were prepared for relay as for real competitions
Society 16:37
Military legal experts of Azerbaijan, Poland hold meeting in Baku
Politics 16:35
Azerbaijan's Masalli Brick Factory to increase exports to neighboring countries
Business 16:35
Azerbaijan announces dates for submitting candidates' registration documents for early parliamentary elections
Politics 15:30
Kazakhstan to further decrease oil extraction under OPEC+ agreement
Oil&Gas 15:22
Iran Downstream Oil & Gas Exhibition - great opportunity for downstream oil companies
Oil&Gas 15:20
EU would welcome reforms in Georgia to meet its obligations under Free Trade Area Agreement
Business 15:12