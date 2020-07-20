Assistant to president: Activity may be further resumed in other spheres in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:45)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

If the positive situation in connection with the coronavirus continues in Azerbaijan, then the activity in other spheres may be resumed, Assistant to the president of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahmar Movsumov said.

Movsumov made the remark in Baku at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on July 20.

“It is very difficult to stay at home in hot weather, but the positive results are evident,” the assistant to the president said.

"The recent statistics shows that the number of people who recovered from coronavirus is growing while the number of infected people is falling,” Movsumov said. “We hope that this trend will continue. This is the result of the efforts made by each of us, the whole society. The more positive the trend is, the more spheres will resume the activity. This time the activity in hairdressing salons and a number of other spheres has been resumed."

The assistant to the president stressed that the rules must be respected by everybody.

“We should understand that the coronavirus is still spreading,” Movsumov said. “If we don’t follow the rules, the virus will begin to spread again and the state will again be forced to tighten the quarantine regime. This is not desirable for each of us.”