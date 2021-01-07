Azerbaijan confirms 1,931 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 685 new COVID-19 cases, 1,931 patients have recovered and 27 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 222,885 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 203,527 of them have recovered, and 2,845 people have died. Currently, 16,513 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,915 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,241,908 tests have been conducted so far.