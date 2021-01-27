Project of Baku Higher Oil School becomes winner of ‘Science-Education-Industry’ grant competition

The project of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has become the winner of the “Science-Education-Industry” grant competition announced by the Science Development Foundation.

Thus, the project “Assessment of the Application of the United Nations Framework Classification of Resources (UNFC) to Hydrocarbon Reserves in Azerbaijan”, authored by Associate Professor of the Petroleum Engineering Department of BHOS, Narmina Garayeva, became one of the nine winners of the grant competition.

The scientific idea of the project is to apply the classification system to hydrocarbon reserves in Azerbaijan in accordance with global, general principles and to draw a comparison between the old system, which has been used since 1984, and the recently developed systems.

Five of the winning projects are related to physical, mathematical and technical sciences, one – to chemical sciences, one – to geoscience, two – to biological, medical and agricultural sciences.

It should be noted that BHOS Associate Professor Narmina Garayeva is the only woman among the leaders of the winning projects.

The selection of winning projects was carried out based on the results of scientific expertise, and preference was given to the projects covering multidisciplinarity and applied scientific research activities, the implementation of which is planned to be carried out with the participation of scientists and specialists from various academic and educational institutions, specialized research institutes.

Within the framework of the competition, it is planned to finance fundamental and applied projects with a financial volume of up to 300,000 AZN.

Funding for the winning projects will begin in 2021.

Scientists and specialists from organizations of ANAS, higher educational institutions and research institutes of various ministries took part in the competition on an individual basis.