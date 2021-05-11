Azerbaijani journalists view State Border Service's Military Hospital in liberated Gubadly (PHOTO)
GUBADLY, Azerbaijan, May 11
By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:
The Azerbaijani journalists have viewed the Military Hospital of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan in the Gazyan village of the Gubadly district, Trend reports.
All the necessary conditions for the provision of appropriate assistance have been created in the hospital. Dental and surgical rooms, treatment, and examination divisions have been created.
