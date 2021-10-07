Important changes taking place in minds of Azerbaijani youth amid achievements in political, socio-economic spheres – Farid Gayibov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Important changes are taking place in the minds of Azerbaijani youth amid achievements in the political and socio-economic spheres of the country, Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov said in the article published on the website of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the ministry.

"A month ago, I was appointed Minister of Youth and Sports. This is a great confidence placed in me by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Fulfillment of instructions and recommendations given to me by the head of state during my appointment is a high level of responsibility," the article says.

The minister noted that the appointment coincided with the beginning of a new stage in both spheres of responsibility.

“In sports, almost always the beginning of a new stage is associated with the results of the Olympic Games. These global competitions objectively reveal shortcomings, mistakes and deficiencies not only in high-performance sports, but also existing in mass sports. Naturally, the Olympics show our strengths as well. Today sports are issues of industry and education, strategy and personnel, organizational and legal, financial and economic issues. And only properly organized work can lead to lasting success.

The beginning of a new stage in youth policy is associated with globalization and the liberation of Karabakh from almost 30 years of occupation. The geopolitical changes that have taken place in the region, from this moment and throughout history, will be the basis for education, spirituality, success, struggle, national pride and patriotism of youth."

According to Gayibov, the new stage is associated not only with priorities, but also with the restructuring of the working process itself.

“Working in the name of the interests of youth and athletes is building systematic work that increases human capital. As every sphere, youth and sports policy needs reforms as well. Attention will be paid to the systematic collection of indicators characterizing the situation, expert and comparative analysis," said Gayibov.

"We are currently holding numerous meetings that will help to make not only progressive, but also objective decisions. During the month we were guests of a number of sports federations, met with the leaders of the most massive youth public organizations, representatives of the press. During my working trips abroad, I met a group of young entrepreneurs of our country. Within the framework of the Turkic Council, we have launched a new initiative called the “Multilateral Youth Exchange Program”. Participation in the Teknofest (Teknofest Aerospace and Technology Festival), which was held in Istanbul, was important to support the innovative scientific and technical creativity of our youth," he noted.

"Our meetings are aimed at studying the situation, as well as assessing human potential and resources. I have already said and want to repeat that decisions will be made with a balance of innovation and expertise. In addition, I continue to serve as President of the European Gymnastics Union. Both tasks improve my understanding of the work ahead and enrich it with tools and increase efficiency," said Gayibov.

"I am confident that a rational approach will be a good basis for effective management and sustainable results. Against the background of the recent successes achieved in the political, socio-economic spheres, important changes are taking place in the minds of young people. In mass physical culture and sports, a modern approach should also be applied. We know the difficulties, we identify problems, causes, connections and consequences. The decisions and practical actions taken will be logical, sound, understandable, supportive and responsible."