Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine significantly boosts immunity - Azerbaijan's chief infectologist
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The third dose of the coronavirus vaccine significantly increases immunity, the chief infectious disease specialist of the Ministry of Health Tayyar Eyvazov said, Trend reports.
According to the information, the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan calls on citizens at risk, who have undergone a full vaccination, persons with chronic diseases, as well as all health workers over the age of 50, to receive the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Eyvazov noted that in the autumn-winter period, many cases of viral respiratory diseases and coronavirus infection are recorded.
"The third dose of the vaccine will help to more reliably protect citizens from the above categories from infection," Eyvazov said.
