Students of Baku Higher Oil School to take part in NASA competition

Students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) will for the first time represent Azerbaijan in the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge, which will be organized by the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in 2022.

Only Baku Higher Oil School will represent Azerbaijan in this international competition, in which 91 teams from various secondary and higher educational institutions of the world will participate.

Members of the BHOS team are Aigul Musayeva (advisor), Nihad Habizade (captain), Huseyn Abizade, Shamistan Latifov, Javid Isayev, Anar Alizade, Ayten Sadirova, Shams Gezalova, and Turan Safarova,

NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge is an annual event that challenges students to create a human-powered vehicle designed to traverse the simulated surface of another world and complete mission tasks along the way. Student teams design, build and test technologies that enable rovers to perform in a variety of environments. The international competition involves testing students' skills in engineering and organizing STEM projects. School and university teams from all over the world take part in this competition every year.