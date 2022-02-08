Beijing 2022: Azerbaijani figure skater advances to next stage (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

Trend:

Azerbaijani figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev has started competing at the 2022 Winter Olympics Games in Beijing, Trend reports.

The representative of Azerbaijan scored 84.15 points in the short program and is currently ranked eighth among 30 athletes.

Litvintsev managed to get into the top 24 ahead of schedule in the short program and was eligible for the free skate (long program) on 10 February.

The winner of the tournament is determined by the sum of points in both programs.