Azerbaijan confirms 373 more COVID-19 cases, 321 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Azerbaijan has detected 373 new COVID-19 cases, 321 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 798,011 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 786,056 of them have recovered, and 9,746 people have died. Currently, 2,209 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,847 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,039,346 tests have been conducted so far.