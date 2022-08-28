Great-grandson of Iravan Khan visits Aghdam (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Great-grandson of Iravan Khan Amir Ali Sardari Iravani visited Aghdam, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

"Great-grandson of Iravan Khan, Amir Ali Sardari Iravani, who visited Fuzuli recently, also visited Agdam. The guest visited the Shahbulag fortress, and the Imarat cemetery, and got acquainted with the Armenian vandalism committed in religious and historical monuments and cemeteries," he wrote.