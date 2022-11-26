Azerbaijan confirms 25 more COVID-19 cases, 33 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Azerbaijan has detected 25 new COVID-19 cases, 33 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports on November 26 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 824,193 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,942 of them have recovered, and 9,976 people have died. Currently, 275 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,015 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,369,434 tests have been conducted so far.