Azerbaijan confirms 43 more COVID-19 cases, 57 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Azerbaijan has detected 43 new COVID-19 cases, 57 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 824,288 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 814,053 of them have recovered, and 9,978 people have died. Currently, 257 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,235 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,373,658 tests have been conducted so far.