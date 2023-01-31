Azerbaijan confirms 35 more COVID-19 cases, 54 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Azerbaijan has detected 35 new COVID-19 cases, 54 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 827,944 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 817,654 of them have recovered, and 10,085 people have died. Currently, 205 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,256 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,487,550 tests have been conducted so far.