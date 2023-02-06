Azerbaijan's State Committee appeals to citizens in quake-hit Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora has appealed to Azerbaijanis in the regions declared a disaster zone as a result of a strong earthquake in Türkiye, Trend reports via the committee.
Below are the e-mail addresses and phone numbers of structures that work 24 hours a day and may assist Azerbaijani citizens in quake-hit Türkiye.
Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora
Contact: Kanan Mammadov
Phone: +994 50 607 98 36
Email: [email protected]
Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund
Emai: [email protected]
Website: www.azdiasporasocial.az
Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye
Hotline: +90 532 577 61 68
Diaspora organizations:
Ankara
Azafli Association of Social Assistance and Culture
Contact: Azruman Azafli
Phone: +90 532 594 4477
E-mail: [email protected]
Istanbul
Federation of Türkiye-Azerbaijan Associations (TADEF)
Contact: Hidayat Gulam
Phone: +90 542 489 52 15
Email: [email protected]
Kahramanmarash
Union of Education, Culture and Solidarity of Azerbaijan
Contact: Tural Shahbazli
Phone: +90 530 946 18 38
Email: [email protected]
Mersin, Hatay, Osmaniye, Adana
Azerbaijani House of Hatay
Contact: Bashar Kemur
Phone: +90 553 007 42 73
Email: [email protected]