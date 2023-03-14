Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
UK ambassador meets with schoolchildren in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghali village (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld has met with pupils of a school in the liberated Aghali village in the Azerbaijani Zangilan district, Trend reports citing the ambassador’s tweet.

"Like a green sprout of malt, this village is the first sign of life after a period of destruction. Thanks to the joint efforts of Azerbaijan and the UK, children in Aghali can again study in a safe environment," the tweet said.

In September last year, classes began in a secondary school in Aghali village for the first time in 29 years.

The village was liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War.

