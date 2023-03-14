UK ambassador meets with schoolchildren in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghali village (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld has met with pupils of a school in the liberated Aghali village in the Azerbaijani Zangilan district, Trend reports citing the ambassador’s tweet.

"Like a green sprout of malt, this village is the first sign of life after a period of destruction. Thanks to the joint efforts of Azerbaijan and the UK, children in Aghali can again study in a safe environment," the tweet said.

In September last year, classes began in a secondary school in Aghali village for the first time in 29 years.

The village was liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War.