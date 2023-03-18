First high-speed passenger train on Baku-Gabala-Baku route takes off (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Today, at 08:00 (GMT+4), a high-speed passenger train on the Baku-Gabala-Baku route took off from the Baku railway station, Trend reports.

Previously, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC announced the launch of high-speed trains on the Baku-Gabala-Baku route from March 18, 2023.

A four-car double-decker high-speed passenger train manufactured by the Swiss Stadler Rail Group runs along the 309-kilometer long Baku-Gabala-Baku route. The total passenger capacity of the train is 364 seats.

The Gabala Railway Station and the Leki-Gabala single-line railway station were opened on May 15, 2021, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva.

In the Baku-Gabala direction, the train will depart on Saturdays at 08:00 and arrive at 11:20, while in the opposite direction, it will depart on Sundays at 19:00 with arrival at 22:20.

Taking into account the growing passenger traffic during the Novruz holiday, the number of Baku-Gabala trips increased on March 20, 22, 24, and the number Gabala-Baku trips - on March 21, 23, and 25.

One-way fare for a railway trip on the Baku-Gabala-Baku route (standard class ticket) starts from 14 manat ($8.2), the price of a business class ticket is 31 manat ($18.2), and a first-class ticket - 93 manat ($54.7).

Tickets can be purchased at the ticket offices of the Baku Railway Station or on the official website of Azerbaijan Railways (https://ticket.ady.az/ticket-search ).