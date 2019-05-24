Azerbaijan, UK mull opportunities for co-op in SME sector

24 May 2019 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

Trend:

The third meeting of the joint Azerbaijan-UK intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation was held in London, Trend reports on May 24.

Speaking at the meeting, Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, noted existence of great potential for expanding Azerbaijani-British economic ties, adding that one of the directions includes cooperation in the field of SMEs.

“It would be expedient to enrich the trade structure between the two countries and implement this through non-oil products,” he said. “In order to explore the trade and investment opportunities of both countries, and expand investment, trade and business ties, it is important to organize joint events such as business forums and exhibitions, and exchange information on products for export. The exchange of technologies and the implementation of joint innovations projects may also be of interest for SMEs in both countries.”

During the meeting of the intergovernmental commission, Orkhan Mammadov held meetings in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and in Export Credits Guarantee Department of the UK Department of Trade and Industry. The participants exchanged views on possible areas of bilateral cooperation in the field of SMEs.

