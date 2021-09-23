Ministry of Economy no longer responsible for improving ecological condition of Absheron Peninsula lakes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amendments to the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan No. 500 "On approval of the State Program of socio-economic development of the regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2019-2023" dated January 29, 2019.

According to the document, the Ministry of Economy will no longer be responsible for continuing work on improving the ecological condition of the lakes of the Absheron Peninsula, including the rehabilitation of Lake Boyukshor.

Previously, the implementation of these measures was entrusted to the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, and Azersu JSC.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has been instructed to resolve other issues arising from this decree.